Clemson Football Reportedly Proposed Question To Boosters

The ACC is still weighing its options on the 2020 college football season. Clemson is taking an interesting approach to gain feedback on potential options.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 announced last week each conference has cancelled the non-conference portion of program schedules. The massive decision has subsequently cancelled marquee non-conference contests including Ohio State-Oregon and Michigan-Washington.

The three other Power Five conferences – including the Big 12, SEC and ACC – have yet to make a decision on non-conference scheduling. Those decisions are expected to come within the next few weeks.

As the ACC weighs its options, Clemson football has taken an interesting approach to gain feedback on the 2020 season. The Clemson athletic department sent a survey to the program’s boosters asking them whether they’d like to see fall football without fans or football in the spring with fans.

“As critical decisions are made in the weeks and months ahead, input from our IPTAY donors and season ticket holders is an important piece in informing those decisions,” Clemson athletic department spokesperson Jeff Kallin reportedly said, per Greenville News. “Deliberate and careful thought was put into the creation of the survey, which captures a set of beliefs during a select period of time. We will continue to evaluate a number of options related to stadium capacity, parking and ticketing.”

It’s unclear if college football in the spring is actually plausible. But this certainly gives insight into the decision making programs are being forced to consider.

Spring football would be a last-case scenario for conferences. But the possibility seems to be growing stronger by each week.

It’ll be interesting to see the results from Clemson’s intriguing survey in coming weeks – that is, if the results are released.