Clemson Announces Non-Conference Opponent For 2020 Season

The Clemson football program is almost all set to begin the 2020 college football season next month.

There are still some details to be ironed out though. This year’s schedule will feature ten games against their ACC rivals, along with one non-conference opponent, and more open dates to give the league flexibility this fall.

On Wednesday, Clemson football announced that their home opener will take place on September 19 against The Citadel, an FCS-level program. That game will take place on Sept. 19, one week after their 2020 season opener on the road against Wake Forest. The Tigers will then have a bye before six straight weeks of uninterrupted ACC football.

Clemson and The Citadel were originally scheduled to have a game in November. But the COVID-19 pandemic threw everyone’s non-conference schedule for a loop.

Home opener set for Sept. 19th vs. The Citadel 🐅🐾https://t.co/EipuJO9Dpf — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) August 19, 2020

But unlike many non-conference games, The Citadel is close enough to Clemson for them to work something out.

The Citadel and other Southern Conference teams have been hit pretty hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of games have already been postponed or canceled. Considering the money that FCS teams make by being sacrificial lambs to the Power Five, The Citadel need this game.

Fans are already taking to social media to express frustration with Clemson for picking an “easy” non-conference game. But with the state of things in college football right now, we’ll take all of the games that we can get.

[Clemson Football]