Clemson’s 2020 Football Schedule Is Getting Criticized

This morning, the ACC announced its football schedule for the 2020 season. Clemson fans now know what will stand between them and a return to the College Football Playoff.

The team will open up on Thursday, Sept. 3 on the road at Georgia Tech.

Nine days later, the Tigers have their home opener, in yet another ACC game. Louisville is heading to Death Valley after an impressive season for the Cardinals.

Interestingly, the Tigers’ non-conference games are a bit backloaded, while most teams start their season with mostly non-conference opponents. Clemson’s first is on Sept. 19 against Akron, with the others—at Notre Dame, vs. The Citadel, and vs. South Carolina—all in November.

Clemson’s full 2020 schedule can be found here.

Unsurprisingly, Tiger fans are catching heat for their schedule once again. The weak ACC has been a criticism over the last two years, though it hasn’t hurt Clemson much, as the Tigers won the 2018 National Championship and finished as the national runner-up in 2019.

Honestly, the criticism is pretty overblown for this upcoming slate.

I’ve seen tougher D3 schedules — Joey Goldsmith (@JoeyHotTakes) January 22, 2020

I’ve seen high schools with tougher schedules — Ray tanner hate account (@clemsontroller) January 22, 2020

The fact that Akron AND Citadel are both on their schedule is insane. Akron was 0-12 last year. The ACC is seriously a joke and no one will come within 20 points of them. — Mike Albanese (@Malbanese1922) January 22, 2020

Pathetic, might as well be the AAC — Daulton (@JDTT51) January 22, 2020

Virginia, the rotational cross-division opponent for Clemson, won the ACC Coastal last season. Notre Dame is consistently a top 10-15 program, and should be one again next year, so a trip to South Bend is no cakewalk. Obviously, the Tigers can’t really control if other premier annual opponents like Florida State and South Carolina are down.

Clemson has the longest current streak of College Football Playoff berths, going back to 2015. The Tigers have two national titles under Dabo Swinney during that run.

[Clemson]