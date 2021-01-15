Report: Dabo Swinney Making Big Changes To Coaching Staff

With Trevor Lawrence and many of his other talented players off to the NFL, 2021 will be the start of a new mini-era of Dabo Swinney’s tenure at Clemson. But before that new era starts, he’s making some changes on the sidelines.

According to Clemson insiders Grace Raynor and Larry Williams, Swinney is making shifts to his staff. The big change is special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Danny Pearman being moved to an “off-field role.”

Offensive coordinator and running backs coach Tony Elliott will now coach tight ends instead of running backs. Taking Elliott’s place to coach running backs will be Clemson legend and former NFL star C.J. Spiller.

Per the report, Spiller’s hire is subject to Board of Trustee approval in February. But the full list of coaching changes should be released next week.

The new list of hires/title changes could be released as early as early next week once a few more things are finalized.

Dabo Swinney has done a great job of keeping his coaching staff all together even as college and NFL teams openly covet them. He’s only had to replace one coordinator since 2012, and has six ACC titles and two national championships to show for it.

That’s quite the departure from contemporaries like Nick Saban, who frequently sees top assistants move to greener pastures.

We can only guess how much longer Swinney can keep the core of his staff together. It’s hard to imagine a group as talented as his waiting too much longer for their chance to run the show somewhere.

But for now, Swinney has some of the best assistants in the game. And the entire program is reaping the benefits of it.

