Clemson Football Star Reacts To Being Unranked

If you were to ask every college football fan and analyst if Clemson belongs in the AP Top 25 right now, they’d almost all say no.

The Tigers began the season with an ugly 10-3 loss to Georgia, which in hindsight isn’t that bad considering the Bulldogs are now the No. 1 team in the nation. The problem for Clemson is that it hasn’t looked any better since then.

The Tigers rattled off nail-biting wins over Georgia Tech and Boston College, but fell to NC State in overtime back in late September. The 2021 edition of Clemson looks nothing like what we’ve come to expect from the Tigers over the years.

Clemson veteran linebacker James Skalski thinks too many people are overlooking Clemson right now, especially in the rankings.

“Yeah it’s kind of frustrating when you look at some of the rankings,” Skalski said, via Clemson247. “We are an unranked team. Our two losses are against the No. 1 team in the country on a neutral site, 10-3. And a double-overtime loss vs. a top 25 team on the road.