As if last night’s loss to NC State and the implications of that loss weren’t bad enough, the Clemson Tigers saw one of their star players suffer a serious injury in that big loss.

According to Clemson insider Grace Raynor, Tigers defensive lineman Bryan Bresee suffered a torn ACL in the game. Bresee had to be helped off the field during yesterday’s game after injuring his knee. And today the team’s worst fears were realized.

The former five-star prospect had 23 tackles, 4.0 sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss as a freshman in 2020. In four games this year, he has 13 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

The team was relying on Bresee to be a crucial part of their defense. But now they have to adjust those plans now that he’s gone for the year.

On the plus side, freshman running back Will Shipley, who also suffered a knee injury, did not suffer a season-ending one. He reportedly did not suffer a torn ACL despite initial fears of such.

Bryan Bresee tore his ACL, Dabo Swinney says. Shipley did *not* tear his ACL, should be back in a few weeks. — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) September 26, 2021

The Clemson Tigers lost their second game of the season against NC State in overtime yesterday. It was the first time since 2014 that they had lost multiple games in a season.

No two-loss team has ever made the College Football Playoff, but a case could be made if Clemson wins the ACC title. That said, they no longer their control their own destiny.

Clemson needs NC State to lose at least two games against their ACC rivals in order reach the ACC title game now. Winning out won’t be enough.

And even then, it still might not be.