The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Dabo Swinney Reacts To The Citadel Declining His Offer For Shortened 2nd Half

Dabo Swinney greets a Clemson football fan in the crowd.CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 01: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers salutes the fans as he leaves the field after their win against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium on December 1, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Clemson won 42-10. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Citadel has just four games on the football schedule this fall, including today’s loss against Clemson football. It makes sense that the Bulldogs would want to get as much play in as possible, even against Dabo Swinney’s dominant club.

Today was a rough outing for them though. Clemson led 49-0 at halftime, behind 168 yards and three touchdown throws by Trevor Lawrence. Travis Etienne added 68 yards on eight touches, while Frank Ladson Jr. hauled in a pair of touchdowns, and Amari Rodgers pulled in the third.

Last weekend, Austin Peay had a similar outing against Pitt. Down 42-0, the Governors took an offer to play shorter quarters in the second half. The Panthers wound up winning 55-0.

Dabo Swinney made the same offer to The Citadel today. The Bulldogs turned them down, a move that Swinney says he “loved.” That is no surprise, if you’ve followed the Tigers head coach throughout his career.

Swinney and Clemson football took their foot off the gas in a major way in the second half. Neither side scored a point after halftime, with Clemson finishing out with a 49-0 win.

It wasn’t the most eventful second half of football we’ve ever gotten from Clemson, though it was a valuable opportunity to get freshmen and backups some run. D.J. Uiagalelei, Clemson’s highly-touted true freshman QB, and potential heir apparent to Trevor Lawrence, completed 8-of-11 throws for 75 yards, and ran for two touchdowns on the ground.

The Tigers move to 2-0 on the year. Their next scheduled game is on Oct. 3, at home against ACC foe Virginia. The Citadel will face fellow FCS team Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 26, and Army on Oct. 10 to close the season.


About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.