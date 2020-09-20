The Citadel has just four games on the football schedule this fall, including today’s loss against Clemson football. It makes sense that the Bulldogs would want to get as much play in as possible, even against Dabo Swinney’s dominant club.

Today was a rough outing for them though. Clemson led 49-0 at halftime, behind 168 yards and three touchdown throws by Trevor Lawrence. Travis Etienne added 68 yards on eight touches, while Frank Ladson Jr. hauled in a pair of touchdowns, and Amari Rodgers pulled in the third.

Last weekend, Austin Peay had a similar outing against Pitt. Down 42-0, the Governors took an offer to play shorter quarters in the second half. The Panthers wound up winning 55-0.

Dabo Swinney made the same offer to The Citadel today. The Bulldogs turned them down, a move that Swinney says he “loved.” That is no surprise, if you’ve followed the Tigers head coach throughout his career.

Dabo on The Citadel declining to shorten the game in the second half: "I loved it." Said everyone wants to play as much as possible. — Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) September 20, 2020

Swinney and Clemson football took their foot off the gas in a major way in the second half. Neither side scored a point after halftime, with Clemson finishing out with a 49-0 win.

It wasn’t the most eventful second half of football we’ve ever gotten from Clemson, though it was a valuable opportunity to get freshmen and backups some run. D.J. Uiagalelei, Clemson’s highly-touted true freshman QB, and potential heir apparent to Trevor Lawrence, completed 8-of-11 throws for 75 yards, and ran for two touchdowns on the ground.

The Tigers move to 2-0 on the year. Their next scheduled game is on Oct. 3, at home against ACC foe Virginia. The Citadel will face fellow FCS team Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 26, and Army on Oct. 10 to close the season.