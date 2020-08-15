Travis Etienne could’ve potentially been a top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Instead, he chose to return to Clemson football for his senior year.

Etienne has previously admitted he’s determined to play his senior year with the Tigers, no matter the obstacles that may come his way. But not even Etienne could’ve anticipated the challenges that would arise in 2020.

Top-tier 2021 NFL Draft prospects have the agonizing decision to make this year as to whether or not they’ll suit up one last time in college. Or, they could sit-out the 2020 season and prepare for the draft, thereby eliminating the risk of injury during the season. Etienne is one of those prospects having to make the decision. For the Clemson back, it was an easy choice to make.

Etienne announced earlier this year he will play for the Tigers this season. He reaffirmed his decision with a telling comment to reporters on Friday, saying he’s “100 percent opted-in.”

Clemson RB Travis Etienne: "At this point I'm 100 percent opted in." — Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) August 14, 2020

“I’m 100% opted-in,” Etienne said, via TigerNet. “I’m here with my brothers every day. We are taking it one day at a time. That’s all we can focus on right now. Every day we wake up, we are all-in.”

Of course, there’s still the possibility the 2020 season gets cancelled in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Etienne admitted even if that’s the case, he won’t regret his decision to return to play for Clemson football for one final year.

“I don’t have any regrets because it was my decision to come back,” Etienne continued. “And I definitely came back and got better — on the field, off the field, mentally, physically, spiritually.”

This is the type of mentality NFL scouts love. Etienne is determined to get better this year – whether or not there’s a 2020 season.

For now, Travis Etienne and the Tigers open their 2020 season on Sept. 12 against Wake Forest.