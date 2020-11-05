Clemson Issues Update On Star Quarterback Trevor Lawrence

It may be too late for Trevor Lawrence to suit up for Clemson against Notre Dame this weekend, but the latest update on his status with the team is very promising.

According to Clemson insider Grace Raynor, Trevor Lawrence came out of his 10-day isolation today. The Clemson QB has been isolated since last week due to a positive test for COVID-19.

As a result of that positive test, he was unable to join the Clemson for their game against Boston College last weekend. Freshman backup DJ Uiagalelei managed to hold down the fort, and secured a 34-28 win over the Eagles.

That said, the Tigers would definitely prefer to have the experienced arm of Lawrence against a team like Notre Dame. But his performance against BC should definitely give them a lot more confidence.

A Trevor Lawrence update: The Clemson QB came out of his 10-day isolation today. — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) November 5, 2020

Prior to his COVID-19 diagnosis, Trevor Lawrence was the front-runner for the Heisman Trophy.

In six games he has 17 touchdowns, 1,833 passing yards and only two interceptions while completing 70.7-percent of his passes.

But missing just two games could allow players like Justin Fields to hog the spotlight – and so far the Ohio State QB has made a very compelling case.

If Trevor Lawrence wants to be lifting the trophy at season’s end, he’ll need to come back red hot against Florida State next week.

Will Lawrence look better or worse when he returns to the field?