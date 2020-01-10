For co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Jeff Scott, Monday night’s national championship game holds even greater significance. It will be his last game with the Clemson program.

Scott played for the Tigers from 2000-02 and has been on staff at his alma mater since 2008. He’s never worked for another collegiate program, but was hired as the new head coach of USF last month.

Before he heads to South Florida full-time, Scott will try to help Clemson win its third national championship in the last four years. After today’s practice–the last one for the team at Clemson–Scott posted a heartfelt message on Twitter.

Today was my last official practice in Clemson. My family and I have been very blessed to be around so many special players the last 12 years. Can’t wait to enjoy one last special moment with this group on Monday night #CLEMSONFAMILY

During his time coaching at CU, Scott has tutored countless future NFL wide receivers. He’s had a tremendous run with the Tigers.

A victory on Monday would cap it all off in style.

Clemson and LSU will kick off at 8 p.m. ET Monday on ESPN.