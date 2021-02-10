Clemson Senior CB Makes Transfer Portal Decision

LeAnthony Williams, a former four-star recruit, just wrapped up his senior season at Clemson. After redshirting in 2017, he will have another year of eligibility, and it looks like he’s entering the transfer portal to find another opportunity for more playing time.

Through the 2020 season, Williams has played in 29 games for the Tigers. He made 22 career tackles, playing 264 snaps per the Clemson team website. The 2020 season was his most productive with nine tackles in 11 games played.

Williams was a composite four-star recruit in the 2017 class out of Roswell, Ga. 247Sports ranked him No. 203 nationally, and No. 29 among cornerbacks.

As first reported by Matt Zenitz of AL.com, he is in the transfer portal. The veteran defensive back should get some decent looks, after four years on one of college football’s most talented rosters.

Have learned that Clemson defensive back LeAnthony Williams has entered the transfer portal. Former four-star recruit. Played in 11 games this past season. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 10, 2021

Clemson won the ACC and once again reached the College Football Playoff last season. The Tigers fell to Ohio State 49-28 in the semifinal game, which LeAnthony Williams played in. He did not record any stats, per Clemson’s website.

Among his other high school offers: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, and Tennessee.

He was a true top flight recruit a few years ago. After three seasons as a role player, it is unclear what the market for his services as a graduate transfer will be, but I’m sure he’ll have some decent options.