Clemson Legend Announced As Guest Picker For Saturday's College GameDay

CLEMSON, SC - OCTOBER 3: A general view of the Clemson flag during the Tigerwalk prior to the game between the at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 3, 2015 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Tyler Smith/Getty Images)

ESPN's College GameDay will preview an intense showdown between No. 10 NC State and No. 5 Clemson this Saturday.

Moments ago, College GameDay announced that former Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins will be the celebrity guest picker for this Saturday's show.

Wilkins had an exceptional run at Clemson from 2015-2018, winning two national championships and receiving All-ACC honors three times.

During his four-year run with the Tigers, Wilkins had 192 total tackles, 40.5 tackles for loss, 16 sacks and four fumble recoveries.

The Miami Dolphins selected Wilkins with the 13th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

There's no doubt that Wilkins will bring a lot of energy to the College GameDay set. He's known for being a charismatic player.

We'd imagine Wilkins will pick Clemson to defeat NC State this weekend.

College GameDay will begin at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN. The crowd outside of Memorial Stadium should be electric.