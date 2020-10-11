Dabo Swinney Getting Ripped For Terrible Decision Tonight

No. 1 Clemson is in control against No. 7 Miami, but Dabo Swinney opened the door for the Hurricanes to get back in the game heading into halftime.

Clemson leads Miami, 21-10, after two quarters of play at Memorial Stadium. The Tigers’ head coach made a bizarre decision right before halftime, though.

Swinney decided to attempt a 61-yard field goal right before the break. The field goal was blocked and promptly returned for a touchdown by the Hurricanes’ defense.

Instead of taking a 21-3 lead into halftime, it’s 21-10 and the Hurricanes have some momentum after a shaky first half. Here’s what happened right before the break:

MIAMI TAKES IT TO THE HOUSE OFF THE BLOCKED KICK 😳 pic.twitter.com/pjPQ3XpARe — ESPN (@espn) October 11, 2020

Swinney is deservedly getting ripped for the decision to attempt the crazy-long field goal. Clemson’s head coach admitted in a halftime interview with ABC that it was a dumb call.

“That’s a terrible decision by me. Ain’t nobody’s fault but mine,” Swinney told ABC at halftime.

Dabo: "That's a terrible decision by me. Ain't nobody's fault but mine." — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 11, 2020

It was a bad decision, but Clemson remains in control of this one. The Tigers have looked like the much superior team for most of the first half.

Clemson will need to avoid turnovers and mistakes in the second half, though. The second half of the Tigers and the Hurricanes will begin shortly on ABC.