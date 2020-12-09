The long-awaited rematch between Clemson and Notre Dame is slated for December 19 at Bank of America Stadium for the ACC title game. But COVID-19 restrictions are going to heavily limit how many fans can attend.

Per an official press release from the Atlantic Coast Conference, state and local regulations will limit fan capacity to just 7-percent. That comes out to just 5,240 people in attendance at a stadium that can hold over 75,000.

That number isn’t necessarily written in stone though. The ACC said that if state and local guideline change in the days leading up to the December 19 game, they will adjust accordingly. That may or may not be a good thing.

“Based on current North Carolina state and local regulations, capacity for the 2020 Atlantic Coast Conference Football Championship Game has been set at seven percent (5,240) of Bank America Stadium,” the ACC said in a statement. “As was previously communicated at the point of sale, all tickets would be fully refunded if local and state guidelines reduced the capacity for the game. An automatic refund will be applied to the same method of payment used to purchase tickets. Should state and local guidelines change between now and Dec. 19, the ACC will adjust accordingly.”

Based on current NC state and local regulations, capacity for the 2020 ACC Football Championship Game has been set at 7% (5,240) More info regarding tickets and Bank of America Stadium policies below ↓https://t.co/y7FZmj08KF — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) December 9, 2020

The state of North Carolina has been slammed by COVID-19 cases this week. In the past seven days they’ve reported over 4,000 new cases every single day.

The Carolina Panthers NFL team has been affected too, with a number of players testing positive earlier in the week.

Carolina Panthers close facility, place 8 players on reserve/COVID-19 list – via @ESPN App https://t.co/Nv7E3hbrqO — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) December 7, 2020

As for the ACC title game participants themselves, both schools have dealt with the virus in their own ways.

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence tested positive for the virus and missed the game against Notre Dame because of it. The Tigers went on to lose that game 47-40 in double overtime.

The ACC title game will be Lawrence’s chance at redemption, and an opportunity to secure a College Football Playoff spot.

By hook or by crook, this game will be played. Whether any Clemson or Notre Dame fans are there to see it live might not be answered for days.

[The ACC]