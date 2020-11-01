Clemson At Notre Dame: Betting Line Has Been Set

Clemson will be without Heisman favorite Trevor Lawrence for a second-straight game next week, and it may be the Tigers’ biggest game of the regular season. The team faces another College Football Playoff and ACC Championship hopeful, undefeated Notre Dame.

Clemson got its biggest scare of the year so far on Saturday, against a feisty Boston College team. The Eagles led by as many as 18 points, before the Tigers started to claw their way back. They wound up pulling off a 34-28 win.

In his first start, D.J. Uiagalelei acquitted himself well, throwing for 341 yards and two touchdowns. Travis Etienne got 27 total touches for 224 yards and two touchdowns, with 140 yards coming through the air.

The spotlight will be on that duo once again on Saturday. With Lawrence, Clemson would’ve been a pretty hefty favorite in South Bend. The line is closer with the Heisman favorite out with COVID-19, but Clemson still has a solid edge.

Clemson opens as a five-point favorite over Notre Dame. https://t.co/O7tn6Oy69F — Adam Kramer (@KegsnEggs) November 1, 2020

If Notre Dame bettors were confident a few weeks back, they got a ton of value. The look-ahead line, before the Lawrence news earlier this week, had the Fighting Irish as a 14.5-point underdog.

With that line down to Notre Dame +5, it is a huge difference. Considering how well D.J. Uiagalelei looked on Saturday in the comeback, it is a bit surprising that they seem to consider Lawrence more than a touchdown better, but Clemson’s defense has also looked a bit more susceptible in recent weeks.

Saturday’s game has huge College Football Playoff implications for both teams, especially Notre Dame. Clemson may still get the benefit of the doubt in a competitive loss, with Trevor Lawrence out. If Notre Dame loses at home to Clemson with their QB2, they’ll probably need to run the table with a convincing ACC Championship Game win to really have a great Playoff argument in December.

