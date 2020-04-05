Clemson, Ohio State Fans Call Out ESPN College Football Tweet

Clemson and Ohio State fans are used to being on different sides of battle, but the two groups have teamed up to come out against an ESPN college football tweet this afternoon.

The tweet, from the official ESPN CFB annount, is a typical one for the offseason. It asks who would you pick as your team’s quarterback for next season and lists three options.

Unsurprisingly, Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State’s Justin Fields are the first two choices. They are the top two quarterbacks in college football, and assuming there’s a season this fall, they’ll battle it out for the Heisman Trophy and No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft.

The third player is USC’s Kedon Slovis. As a true freshman last fall, Slovis was a revelation, throwing for 3,502 yards and 30 touchdowns. He currently has 40-1 Heisman odds for 2020.

As promising as Slovis is, there are quite a number of people responding to this tweet who think including him is a bit premature.

Who would you want at QB1 for your team next season? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/DRIVWObJSB — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) April 5, 2020

In our opinion, Fields and Lawrence are on their own tier for college QBs. Slovis is part of the next group of standouts, including Jamie Newman, Sam Ehlinger, Kyle Trask and others.

Perhaps he takes a step up in class though this fall–again, that’s assuming there will be a 2020 college football season.