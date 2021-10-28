Clemson Football Player Accidentally Burned Down Family Home

Clemson’s football team had tragic news to share this week involving defensive back Lannden Zanders. Over the weekend, the Zanders family’s home burned down to the ground.

Lannden was the only member of the Zanders family at the house on Earney Road in Kings Mountain, North Carolina when this incident occurred. That’s because his father, Lindell, was away for the weekend.

What’s really scary about this story is that Lannden was sleeping when the fire started. He woke up because the fan in the house stopped working.

Thankfully, Lannden managed to escape the house without being harmed. Lindell Zanders spoke to the media about this scary incident involving his son.

“He said he went in the house and went to bed,” Lindell said, via Greenville News. “When he woke up, the fire department was already there. He said his fan cut off and he opened his eyes and saw flames and smoke.”

The current belief is that a fire pit was the likely cause of the fire. This would make sense because Lindell said Lannden used to love building fire pits.

“When he was 10 years old, he would build a fire pit, put some rocks in it, cook hot dogs and stay by himself in the woods. When he comes home, it doesn’t matter if it’s summertime and 110 degrees outside, he will have a fire pit. He’ll order pizza, have it delivered to the house and he’ll sit by that fire pit.”

Lannden is reportedly very upset with himself for letting this happen. Lindell, meanwhile, is just grateful that his son is OK.

“I tell him, ‘Son, I don’t care about the house. As long as you’re OK, that’s all that matters to me. I can replace the house. I can’t replace you,'” Lindell said.