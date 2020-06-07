Clemson Player Sends Message To ESPN’s Bomani Jones

Clemson linebacker Bryton Constantin is the latest person to come forward in defense of Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney.

Over the last week, Swinney has been criticized for his statements on the death of George Floyd as well as his handling of an incident involving assistant coach Danny Pearman using a racial slur. This afternoon, ESPN’s Mark Jones said Swinney is “failing his black players” on the subjects of racism and police brutality.

A couple of days ago, ESPN’s Bomani Jones shared his thoughts on Swinney on Outside The Lines. He said the head coach is doing a disservice to his players and himself if he can’t deal with the topic of race.

This morning, Constantin responded to Jones’ tweet featuring his OTL segement. He made it clear that he backs up his head coach.

“Coach Swinney is not bringing pain to this team or any of us as players,” Constantin wrote. “He’s the most honest and humble coach in college football. So don’t come shooting as his character like you know him or know what goes on on this team. I promise you we straight ov [over] here.”

Coach Swinney is not bringing pain to this team or any of us as players. He’s the most honest and humble coach in college football. So don’t come shooting as his character like you know him or know what goes on on this team. I promise you we straight ov here. https://t.co/PnTNdJ8vUH — Bryton Constantin (@Kxng_Bryton) June 7, 2020

Constantin isn’t the only Clemson player to defend Swinney this weekend. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence issued a statement on Swinney’s “Football Matters” t-shirt choice.

Additionally, former tight end Brandon Ford stuck up for Swinney in regards to an allegation from another former Tiger, Haamid Williams, that the head coach used the N-word once in the locker room.