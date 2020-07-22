Clemson President Announces Decision On Fall Semester

Clemson president Jim Clements announced this afternoon that the university will be going online-only to begin the fall semester.

“The safety of our Clemson community is paramount. As a result, we will start the semester online and delay in-person classes by 4 weeks due to the progression of COVID-19 in South Carolina and the Upstate region,” Clements wrote on Twitter.

The 2020 fall semester will begin on time, on August 19, with no in-person learning. Students are now scheduled to move in on September 13, with in-person instruction slated to begin on September 21.

“I know this is disappointing news for many of our students, especially our first-year students who are looking forward to beginning their on-campus Clemson experience,” Clements said. “However, we feel this modified approach is in the best interest of the Clemson Family at this time.”

It remains to be seen if this decision impacts Clemson football at all. The Tigers are supposed to begin their season at Georgia Tech on September 3.

The home opener against Louisville is on tap for September 12, with another home game against Akron lined up for September 19.

Clemson players have been on campus for voluntary workouts since early June, with fall camp expected to begin in the coming weeks.