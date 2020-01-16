Clemson QB Chase Brice Announces Transfer

Clemson backup quarterback Chase Brice has officially elected to pursue a graduate transfer, he announced this afternoon.

Brice will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next stop. The Loganville (Ga.) native redshirted at Clemson in 2017 before serving as a reserve quarterback the last two seasons.

While Brice never won the starting job for the Tigers, Clemson might not have won the national championship in 2018 without him. Just days after quarterback Kelly Bryant announced a transfer from the program, newly-christened starter Trevor Lawrence was injured in a September game against Syracuse. Brice was forced to enter the game with the Tigers trailing in the second half.

Despite having thrown just eight career passes up to that point, Brice hit on 7-of-13 attempts for 83 yards, including a clutch fourth-down conversion to Tee Higgins on the game-winning drive.

That performance etched his name into Clemson lore and won him the adoration of the fan base.

Reach heights, never reach limits.

God Bless, 7 pic.twitter.com/flhOkHS6y9 — Chase Brice (@chasebrice7) January 16, 2020

For his career with the Tigers, Brice passed for 1,023 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions. His top statistical output came in a 77-16 win over Louisville in 2018, when he completed 6-of-7 passes for 110 yards and three touchdowns.

Brice also threw for 106 yards off the bench in Clemson’s 62-17 win over Virginia in the 2019 ACC Championship Game.

Given his experience with the Tigers and the fact he has multiple years of eligibility remaining, Brice should be a coveted recruit on the transfer market.