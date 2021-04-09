Trevor Lawrence was one of the sports celebrities in attendance at the 2021 Masters at Augusta National on Thursday. Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei wishes he could’ve been there to join him.

The rising college football star admitted in a tweet on Thursday that the Masters is the one sporting event he wants to attend in person. We don’t blame him. Augusta National and the concessions menu alone is enough to warrant a trip to the prestigious event.

“Man who can take me and @HH_7251 [Hunter Helms] to the Masters? We are trying to watch that thing in person man,” Uiagalelei said on Twitter on Thursday.

Uiagalelei’s predecessor, Lawrence, had the privilege of attending Thursday’s action at Augusta. He was joined by Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Man who can take me and @HH_7251 to the Masters 🤔? We are trying to watch that thing in person man!!! #themasters — 🌟 DJ Uiagalelei 🌟 (@DJUiagalelei) April 8, 2021

Something tells us D.J. Uiagalelei will have a front-row seat at the Masters in coming years. If he lives up to his potential, the Clemson quarterback will be a high pick in a future NFL Draft.

Clemson is developing quarterbacks almost better than anyone. The Tigers sent Deshaun Watson to the league several years ago, and he’s already one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL. Lawrence, meanwhile, will officially be a member of the NFL by the end of the month once the 2021 NFL Draft gets going.

Uiagalelei has big shoes to fill at Clemson, but he isn’t inexperienced or lacking in talent. The Clemson quarterback got plenty of playing time last season when Lawrence went down with an injury and took advantage of the opportunity. The Tigers’ future is bright.