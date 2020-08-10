Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei Reacts To President Trump’s Message

Clemson freshman QB DJ Uiagalelei isn’t likely to see the field much as an understudy to Trevor Lawrence. But he still wants a season, and he was delighted to see that the president does, too.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Uiagalelei retweeted President Donald Trump’s message supporting the #WeWantToPlay movement. He tweeted how amused he was to see that even the President was on board with it.

“Man even the president Donald Trump done tapped in on Trevor tweet,” Uiagalelei wrote. “It’s only right now that we have a season and play some football NO CAP!! #WeWantToPlay”

DJ Uiagalelei is the latest in a long list of players, coaches and politicians publicly calling on college conferences to go ahead with the season. The move comes on the heels of reports that the Big Ten and other Power Five conferences will cancel.

However, as the day goes by, it appears that the initial reports that the Big Ten and Pac-12 were on the verge of canceling were premature. We may get an answer this week, but it looks like we won’t find out for sure today.

As for DJ Uiagalelei and the Clemson Tigers, the ACC is reportedly on the fence about having a season. They’re certainly closer to playing than the Big Ten and Pac-12 appear to be.

Will we see the Clemson Tigers take the field this fall?