Clemson QB Transfer Chase Brice Schedules Weekend Visit

Former Clemson quarterback Chase Brice will visit another ACC program in the coming days, according to a new report.

Brice told Matt Connolly at The State that he will take an official visit to Duke this weekend. This appears to be the first reported visit for Brice, who officially entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month.

Brice is set to graduate in May and will be eligible immediately at his new school. He has two years of eligibility remaining, which makes him an enticing transfer target.

Some news: Former Clemson QB Chase Brice tells The State he has a visit scheduled for this weekend https://t.co/2IBOoOqTjD — Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) January 29, 2020

Brice was a three-star recruit out of Loganville (Ga.) Grayson. After redshirting in 2017, he served as Clemson’s backup for the next two seasons.

Brice finished his career with the Tigers with 1,023 passing yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions.

His shining moment came in a September 2018 game against Syracuse. With Trevor Lawrence ailing and Kelly Bryant already having left the program, Brice had to step in with the Tigers trailing right before halftime.

He wound up completing 7-of-13 passes for 83 yards, leading Clemson back from a 23-13 fourth quarter deficit. Without that 27-23 victory over the Orange, the Tigers may not have won the national championship.