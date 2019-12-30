Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Has Major Praise For Ohio State

Without question, Saturday was one of the finest performances of Trevor Lawrence’s two seasons at Clemson. The sophomore quarterback did it all as the Tigers rallied from a 16-0 deficit to beat Ohio State.

Lawrence completed 18-of-33 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner to running back Travis Etienne. He also rushed for 107 yards on 16 carries, including a dazzling 67-yard touchdown sprint.

What made Lawrence’s display even more impressive was that it came against one of the best teams in the country. Ohio State’s roster is as loaded as anybody’s.

Today, Lawrence heaped plenty of praise on the Buckeyes, calling the Fiesta Bowl the “most physical game” he’s ever played in.

Lawrence said Saturday was most physical game he's ever played in. Most sore he's ever felt a day after a game. "It's a good feeling when you wake up and feel that way. A bunch of guys felt that way. Hats off to Ohio State, that game was so tough." — Anna Hickey (@AnnaH247) December 30, 2019

Lawrence is 1-for-1 in national title games. He put on a show in Clemson’s blowout win over Alabama last season.

If he takes down an LSU team that has clearly been the country’s best this season, it might be his greatest accomplishment as a collegiate quarterback.

That’s truly saying something.