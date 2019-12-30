The Spun

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Has Major Praise For Ohio State

Trevor Lawrence rolls out in the first half against Ohio State.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 28: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers looks to pass against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Without question, Saturday was one of the finest performances of Trevor Lawrence’s two seasons at Clemson. The sophomore quarterback did it all as the Tigers rallied from a 16-0 deficit to beat Ohio State.

Lawrence completed 18-of-33 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner to running back Travis Etienne. He also rushed for 107 yards on 16 carries, including a dazzling 67-yard touchdown sprint.

What made Lawrence’s display even more impressive was that it came against one of the best teams in the country. Ohio State’s roster is as loaded as anybody’s.

Today, Lawrence heaped plenty of praise on the Buckeyes, calling the Fiesta Bowl the “most physical game” he’s ever played in.

Lawrence is 1-for-1 in national title games. He put on a show in Clemson’s blowout win over Alabama last season.

If he takes down an LSU team that has clearly been the country’s best this season, it might be his greatest accomplishment as a collegiate quarterback.

That’s truly saying something.


