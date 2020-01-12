Clemson QBs Coach Has Major Praise For DJ Uiagalelei

The Spun

View of helmets of the Clemson Tigers.CLEMSON, SC - NOVEMBER 03: A detailed view of the helmets of the Clemson Tigers before their game against the Louisville Cardinals at Clemson Memorial Stadium on November 3, 2018 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Clemson Tigers are just over 24 hours away from their national title game against the LSU Tigers. And while it certainly looks like star QB Trevor Lawrence will return in 2020, his presumed successor DJ Uiagalelei already looks like the real deal.

Speaking to the media this weekend, Clemson QBs coach Brandon Streeter had high praise for the freshman from St. John Bosco.

Streeter said that Uiagalelei’s arm strength is “at another level” and was the best he’s ever seen.

His one criticism was that Uiagalelei needs to improve his accuracy, but expressed that getting their won’t be an issue.

“Man, his arm strength is at another level. It’s the best arm strength that I’ve ever seen. Now, it’s just a matter of refining the accuracy & that will come. He’s a perfect fit for our culture.”

As a senior, Uiagalelei completed 64.5-percent of his passes for 4,225 yards and 48 touchdowns with only two picks. On the ground he added another 412 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

Uiagalelei announced his commitment to Clemson this past May and signed his letter of intent in December.

Though it’s unlikely he’ll see significant playing time as a freshman with Trevor Lawrence around, the future at the QB position looks bright for Clemson.


