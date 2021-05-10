Clemson Responds To Justyn Ross Transfer Rumors

Amid rumors that Clemson star wide receiver Justyn Ross is entering the transfer portal, the two most relevant parties – Ross and Clemson themselves – have responded.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the Clemson Football Twitter account answered the transfer rumors by posting a highlight reel of Ross. “Since y’all insist on talking about @_jross8,” the team tweeted, adding a smiling emoji.

That message from the Tigers came just hours after Ross publicly denied the transfer rumors. “Slow day I see,” he wrote. “I’m not transferring.”

Last night rumors emerged that Ross was entering the transfer portal. People quickly seized on the idea that the Alabama-native would join Nick Saban and the defending champion Crimson Tide.

Slow day I see, I’m not transferring 😐 — Justyn Ross (@_jross8) May 10, 2021

Justyn Ross is one of college football’s premier wide receivers. As a freshman in 2018, he had 46 receptions for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns as the Tigers went 15-0 and won the national championship.

He followed up that breakout freshman year with a strong sophomore year. In 2019 he had 66 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns.

A season-ending injury kept Ross off the field for the entirety of the 2020 season. But rather than enter the NFL, Ross decided to come back to Clemson for his senior year.

Clemson fans are no doubt glad to have him back, and the majority of SEC fans are likely glad that the speedy wide receiver won’t be joining conference juggernaut Alabama.

What kinds of numbers will Justyn Ross post in 2021?