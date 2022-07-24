Clemson Star DJ Uiagalelei Reveals What He Learned Last Year

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 04: D.J. Uiagalelei #5 of the Clemson Tigers drops back to pass against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

After turning in promising results in limited duty in 2020, expectations were high for Clemson's DJ Uiagalelei heading into last season, his first as the Tigers' starting quarterback.

Instead of meeting those projections, however, Uiagalelei struggled as a sophomore, completing less than 56% of his passes while throwing 10 interceptions and only nine touchdowns.

Coming off a "down" 10-3 campaign, Clemson will need Uiagalelei to show marked improvement this fall in order to get back among college football's elite.

The former five-star recruit is hoping the lessons he learned last year will help him this time around.

“I think for the most part what I learned from last season is the experience of just getting a comfortability level and going through a whole season and being able to be a starter the whole season,” Uiagalelei told On3Sports. “Being a starter for a whole season instead of just playing starter for two games as my freshman year taught me a lot about how to manage it, how to manage everything, how to manage media, manage going into preparation of a game, going through just the whole season I feel like for the most part. That was the biggest thing I learned.”

The best outcome for Clemson and Uiagalelei is for him to figure it out and start delivering on his immense potential.

However, if he falters, there will be calls for true freshman Cade Klubnik, who was the No. 1 quarterback and No. 6 overall recruit in the 2022 class.

Clemson will open its 2022 season on September 5 against Georgia Tech.