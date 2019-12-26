The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Clemson Star Has Brutally Honest Comment On Heisman Trophy

The 2019 Heisman Trophy finalists with the trophy.NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 14: (L-R) Finalists for the 85th annual Heisman Memorial Trophy, quarterback Joe Burrow of the LSU Tigers, quarterback Justin Fields of the Ohio State Buckeyes, quarterback Jalen Hurts of the Oklahoma Sooners and defensive end Chase Young of the Ohio State Buckeyes pose for a picture on December 14, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

While most eyes were on the Heisman Trophy ceremony a few weeks ago, the Clemson Tigers didn’t show any interest. In fact, it appears none of the players even watched it.

Clemson had a dominant season in the ACC, but Dabo Swinney and his players have felt disrespected throughout the year.

Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne put up strong numbers in the regular season, and yet neither player was invited to the Heisman Trophy ceremony.

Since the Tigers didn’t have any players eligible to win the most prestigious award in college football, the team decided not to tune in to the broadcast.

When asked about the Heisman ceremony, Etienne had a very honest response.

From 247Sports:

“I don’t think anyone on our team watched it, honestly,” Etienne said.

On Saturday, Clemson will face two players that were contenders for the Heisman Trophy – Chase Young and Justin Fields.

The Tigers have been playing with a chip on their shoulder throughout this season. Don’t expect that to change this weekend when Clemson battles Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl.

Kickoff for this game is at 8 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium. This matchup will be aired on ESPN.

Reader Interactions

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.