While most eyes were on the Heisman Trophy ceremony a few weeks ago, the Clemson Tigers didn’t show any interest. In fact, it appears none of the players even watched it.

Clemson had a dominant season in the ACC, but Dabo Swinney and his players have felt disrespected throughout the year.

Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne put up strong numbers in the regular season, and yet neither player was invited to the Heisman Trophy ceremony.

Since the Tigers didn’t have any players eligible to win the most prestigious award in college football, the team decided not to tune in to the broadcast.

When asked about the Heisman ceremony, Etienne had a very honest response.

From 247Sports:

“I don’t think anyone on our team watched it, honestly,” Etienne said.

On Saturday, Clemson will face two players that were contenders for the Heisman Trophy – Chase Young and Justin Fields.

The Tigers have been playing with a chip on their shoulder throughout this season. Don’t expect that to change this weekend when Clemson battles Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl.

Kickoff for this game is at 8 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium. This matchup will be aired on ESPN.