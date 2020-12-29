Clemson Star Has Brutally Honest Comment On Ohio State ‘Rivalry’

The College Football Playoff is still a few days away, but Clemson and Ohio State are already chirping back and forth.

Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers is the latest to comment on the upcoming matchup. During his media session, he was asked about the rivalry between the two programs.

Rodgers admit that he doesn’t see it as a rivalry, saying “I feel like they have more beef with us than we do with them.”

Amari Rodgers, asked if Clemson-OSU is a rivalry, says he doesn't see it that way. "I feel like they have more beef with us than we do with them." — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) December 29, 2020

Kickoff between Clemson and Ohio State can’t come soon enough.

Last year, Clemson got the better of Ohio State in their epic semifinal matchup. Trevor Lawrence led the way for the Tigers with 259 passing yards, 107 rushing yards, and three total touchdowns.

Rodgers has been a great player for the past few years, but he only had one reception for 38 yards against the Buckeyes in 2019.

Clemson will need way more production from Rodgers this time around, especially since he had 69 receptions for 966 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

It’ll be interesting to see how Ohio State plans to shut down Rodgers. He could draw a few one-on-one matchups with Shaun Wade, one of the best cornerbacks in the country.

The stakes will be high this Friday when Clemson and Ohio State meet yet again, that’s for sure.