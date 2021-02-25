Clemson Star Has Brutally Honest Admission On Loss To Ohio State

Before the Clemson Tigers officially turn the page and get ready for the 2021 season, they had some final thoughts to share on this year’s loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Sugar Bowl.

Earlier today, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney told reporters “We stunk. We played terrible on defense.”

Swinney wasn’t the only person who was critical of Clemson’s performance, as linebacker James Skalski had a similar take on the team’s results in the Sugar Bowl.

“They kicked our ass, plain and simple,” Skalski said. “We were out-physicaled and that’s rule No. 1. We’ve got to get mean, and we’ve got to want it.”

Skalski was ejected from the game due to a hard hit on Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

Getting tossed out of the Sugar Bowl for targeting would’ve been an unfortunate way for Skalski’s career at Clemson to end, but he announced in January that he is returning for his final year of eligibility.

Clemson is losing a lot of talented players to the NFL, such as Travis Etienne, Trevor Lawrence and Amari Rodgers. However, the ACC champions have plenty of reinforcements on the way and still have a handful of starters coming back for another run at a national title.

If the Tigers do get back to the College Football Playoff, the rest of the country should expect a much more focused and physical team.