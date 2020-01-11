There’s no question that LSU will have a crowd advantage during the national title game. After all, the drive from Baton Rouge to New Orleans is just a little over an hour.

Even though Clemson will basically playing another road game to finish the season, it doesn’t seem to be affecting Dabo Swinney’s players.

In fact, star linebacker Isaiah Simmons is somewhat fascinated by the atmosphere in New Orleans.

“Everyone here is for LSU,” Simmons said. “It’s almost like we’re in another country.”

New Orleans is usually known for having one of the most electric atmospheres in the world. With the national championship on the line in a few days, the Clemson players should expect a rowdy environment.

That being said, it sounds like Simmons is ready for the challenge.

Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons on challenge of playing in New Orleans: “Everyone here is for LSU. It’s almost like we’re in another country” — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 11, 2020

Simmons had a tremendous season for the Tigers, totaling 97 tackles, six sacks and three interceptions. He had a crucial interception against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl.

Most draft scouts believe that Simmons will be an early selection in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft – if he chooses to forego his senior season.

Kickoff for the national championship game is at 8 p.m. ET from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

We’ll see how Clemson handles the crowd noise in New Orleans on Monday night.