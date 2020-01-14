Clemson’s gearing up for tonight’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Many are predicting another Clemson championship victory.

But the Tigers will reportedly be without one of their starting defensive lineman. Starting DT Nyles Pinckney is “not dressed out” for the game, according to 247Sports’ Anna Hickey.

Tigers starting DT Nyles Pinckney not dressed out. Huge workload ahead for freshman DT Tyler Davis, a @247Sports true freshman All-American who has been Clemson’s best DL this season. — Anna Hickey (@AnnaH247) January 13, 2020

For most teams, this would be a massive loss – especially considering it’s a championship game. But the Tigers have had some of the best defensive line units in college football the past few years.

Fortunately for Clemson, Pinckney’s backup – true freshman Tyler Davis – is a future Clemson star.

The 6-foot-2, 295-pound freshman racked up 41 total tackles, 4.5 sacks and one fumble recovery in 2019. This will be Davis’ toughest test of the season though. He’s certainly in for a massive challenge against LSU’s explosive offense.

The Tigers’ offensive line have done a tremendous job protecting Heisman winner Joe Burrow. Few teams, if any, have been able to get pressure on Burrow.

Even Auburn’s defensive line – which many regarded as the best in all of college football in 2019 – struggled to get to the LSU QB when the two teams met earlier this season. Clemson’s certainly in for an extremely tough challenge.

The College Football National Championship Game is close to getting underway LSU-Clemson gets going at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.