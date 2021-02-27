Clemson ‘Trending’ For Nation’s No. 5-Ranked QB

The Alabama Crimson Tide landed a big-time quarterback recruit earlier this week, potentially clearing the way for other powerhouse programs to go after other top names in the class of 2022. Clemson football may do just that, as 247Sports seems to think the Tigers are zoning in on another talented gunslinger.

In a latest update to the 247 Crystal Ball, Clemson is “trending” on four-star prospect Cade Klubnick. The Texas high school junior is the No. 74 player and No. 5 pro-style quarterback in the class of 2022, according to the 247Sports Composite.

The decision to change Klubnick’s designation on the Crystal Ball came after five-star recruit Ty Simpson chose Alabama over Clemson and Tennessee. His commitment will force the Tigers to look elsewhere for another highly touted quarterback prospect.

Clemson officially offered Klubnick earlier this week, much to the delight of the the Austin (TX) Westlake High junior.

“WOW!! All glory to God! This one is special. I have built a great relationship with these coaches over the past 8 months. Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!! Go Tigers!,” Klubnick tweeted on Friday.

WOW!! All glory to God! This one is special. I have built a great relationship with these coaches over the past 8 months. Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!! Go Tigers! 🐅🐅🐅. pic.twitter.com/tD9m7s118P — Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) February 26, 2021

Klubnick is fresh off a stellar junior season. He threw for 3,495 yards and 35 touchdowns while adding 583 rushing yards and 15 more scores on the ground. Currently standing at 6-foot-2 1/2 and 186-pounds, Klubnick would be a strong fit for a Clemson program looking for a dynamic quarterback.

“Good height and lean build with above-average frame,” 247Sports Midlands Region recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks said of Klubnik in a player evaluation. “Highly productive QB vs. TXHSFB 6A competition. Throws with an overhead release and generally stays on top of the ball. Comfortable in the pocket and off-schedule situations. Competent as an improvisational QB. Shows throw-on-the-run capability to multiple levels. Pro-style QB but mobile enough to keep defenses honest. Displays good velocity to the middle of the field, especially when footwork is consistent. Will enter college having faced strong competition relative to high school level.

While it’s still early in the 2022 recruiting cycle, it’s possible that Klubnick’s college commitment could be just around the corner.