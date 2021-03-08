The Spun

5 Schools Named Options For Clemson Transfer Derion Kendrick

Derion Kendrick of Clemson celebrates.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 28: Derion Kendrick #1 of the Clemson Tigers reacts against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Former five-star recruit and Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick is reportedly already drawing plenty of interest in the transfer portal.

Kendrick, a starter for the Tigers, was dismissed from the program late last month by head coach Dabo Swinney after repeated undisclosed issues. The junior defender had been suspended for a game during the 2020 season.

“I’m sure everybody has probably heard the news about DK,” Swinney said about dismissing Kendrick. “Really not much to say about that other than he’s no longer with us. Also to say, I love DK. He’s a young man that I always loved as a football player. He’s got a good heart, he’s got a really good heart. He’s never been a disrespectful young man or anything like that. Just sometimes you just need change.”

Given the fact Kendrick was a top-30 recruit in the 2018 class and has plenty of Power Five experience, it’s not surprising that teams have wasted no time pursuing him. According to 247Sports’ Chris Hummer, five programs are already “in the mix,” including three in the SEC.

“Unsurprisingly, a number of programs are in the mix for 247Sports’ top overall transfer cornerback of the 2021 offseason,” Hummer wrote. “Those schools include Georgia and Florida in addition to some contact from Alabama, Texas and TCU.”

In all three seasons with the Tigers, Kendrick was a contributor. Last year, he registered 18 total tackles, one sack, one interception, six passes defensed, one fumble recovery and one touchdown.

For his Clemson career, the Rock Hill, S.C., native produced 63 tackles, one sack, three interceptions, 11 passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and two touchdowns.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.