Clemson Trolls Everyone With Postgame Locker Room Song

For the second year in a row and the fourth time in five years, the Clemson Tigers are heading to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. To get there, they needed to beat Ohio State, overcoming a 16-point deficit to beat the Big Ten champions.

After the game, the Tigers celebrated in the locker room in the best way they knew how: Trolling all of the doubters.

According to Andy Staples, the team played the late-great Aretha Franklin’s song “Respect” in the locker room.

Considering that Clemson has felt disrespected by just about everyone all season, it’s a fitting choice.

They’re playing Aretha’s R-E-S-P-E-C-T in the Clemson locker room. — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) December 29, 2019

The Tigers started the season as the No. 1 team in the polls, but a near-loss to North Carolina in late-September caused them to drop in the weeks that followed.

They fell all the way to No. 5 despite winning every game.

Now the Tigers are back in the national title game with a top five offense and the No. 1 defense in the nation. And they’re ready to prove that they’re still as dominant as they were last year.

Have we been underestimating the Tigers all of this time?

The College Football Playoff National Championship Game will be played on January 13 and will air on ESPN.