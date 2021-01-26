The Spun

Clemson Updates Dabo Swinney’s Status After Player’s Video

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney not happy with the refs at the national title game in New Orleans.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers takes to the field after halftime against the LSU Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Clemson has responded after video posted by a player’s girlfriend recently said that head coach Dabo Swinney had contracted COVID-19.

Makenzie Wilburn, the girlfriend of Tigers running back Darien Rencher, posted a video on her YouTube channel last week which featured her discussing Clemson’s team banquet, which was on January 16.

In the video, which is private, Wilburn says that Swinney’s portion of the banquet will be virtual, because the head coach “has corona.” Rencher himself added that “Coach Swinney’s got COVID.”

Matt Connolly of The State reached out Clemson for comment, and while the school did not confirm or deny Swinney ever had the virus, it did say he is currently “healthy and working on site.”

Earlier today, Tiger Illustrated’s Larry Williams tweeted that Swinney did have COVID-19, and implied that if Clemson had beaten Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl, it would have had a hard time filling a staff for the national championship game against Alabama.

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott missed the Sugar Bowl loss against Ohio State after testing positive for COVID-19.

If Dabo and any other coaches also came down with the virus, we’re hoping they make or have made full recoveries.


