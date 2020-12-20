The Spun

Clemson Veteran Will Miss First Half Of Playoff Semifinal Game

Clemson players run off the field after a forced fumble vs. Furman.CLEMSON, SC - SEPTEMBER 01: Defensive lineman K.J. Henry #13 of the Clemson Tigers reacts as he runs off the field with teammates defensive end Xavier Kelly #22, safety Nolan Turner #24, and linebacker Jalen Williams #30 after the Tigers force a Furman Paladins fumble during the fourth quarter of the football game at Clemson Memorial Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

Clemson beat Notre Dame in blowout fashion Saturday night, but it came at a cost.

Veteran safety Nolan Turner was called for targeting and wound up being ejected from the game. The targeting has since been confirmed, meaning Turner will have to miss the first half of Clemson’s next game (which will be the playoff semifinal game).

Turner is one of Clemson’s leaders in the secondary. In 10 games this season (prior to Saturday night’s game), Turner compiled 44 tackles and three interceptions. He’ll have to sit out the first two quarters of the Tigers’ next contest.

It’s unlikely No. 1 Alabama loses Saturday night, meaning Clemson will likely slide up to the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff. It’s also likely Ohio State jumps to No. 3. It looks like Turner will have to wait for the first two quarters in the locker room to face the Buckeyes (or whomever Clemson faces in the playoff).

There’s no doubt this is a big loss for the Tigers, but if there’s any team that can overcome it it’s Clemson.

The Tigers appear to be on a collision course with No. 1 Alabama. The two juggernauts have met three times in the national championship and four times overall in the playoff.

If Clemson plays like it did Saturday night, it’ll have no problem advancing to the national championship. We’ll uncover the Tigers’ playoff fate on Sunday when the committee reveals the four seeds.


