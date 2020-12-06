College Football Fans Are Not Happy With ABC’s Interview

Fans of No. 3 Clemson and Virginia Tech are not happy with ABC’s decision to interview Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book on Saturday night.

ABC had Notre Dame’s star quarterback on during the third quarter of tonight’s contest.

It was an OK interview, and Book is deserving of attention, but it’s bizarre to interview a player from another team during a rival’s game.

College football fans aren’t happy with the move.

“Never seen this – interviewing a player from a different team during the middle of a live game broadcast,” Pick Six Previews tweeted.

Never seen this – interviewing a player from a different team during the middle of a live game broadcast pic.twitter.com/iojV98pQG6 — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) December 6, 2020

Some are speculating that ABC probably anticipated Clemson being up by several scores at this point in the contest. Instead, it’s only a 14-point game.

“The media assumed Clemson would be up by 30pts so they have something to entertain somebody,” one fan tweeted.

“I’m trying to be kind, but other than “we thought it would be 50-3 right now”, there is no legit reason to have Ian Book on this broadcast right now,” another fan added.

ABC has been interviewing Ian Book for an hour. So weird. pic.twitter.com/8DZRYIB2yI — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) December 6, 2020

It was a bizarre choice, to be sure.

Book and Notre Dame will get another chance to shine in the spotlight against Clemson in the coming weeks. The Fighting Irish will take on the Tigers in the ACC Championship Game later this month.