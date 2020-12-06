The Spun

Watch: Fan Has NSFW Message During Clemson-Virginia Tech

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit with Chris Fowler.ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: ESPN television personalities Kirk Herbstreit (left) and Chris Fowler prepare for the College Football Playoff National Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

ABC might want to work on its mute button during No. 3 Clemson at Virginia Tech…

The Tigers lead the Hokies, 17-10, heading into halftime on Saturday night. Virginia Tech has played well through two quarters at Lane Stadium.

Things would’ve gotten really interesting if the Hokies could’ve found their way into the end zone at the end of the first half. Virginia Tech nearly did, as Clemson batted down a Hail Mary! attempt into the arms of a Hokies wide receiver. The Tigers’ defense was able to stop the Hokies pass catcher just short of the goal line, though.

The officials went to the replay booth to confirm the call and they did – the runner was clearly short of the goal line.

As the head referee announced the decision, someone at Lane Stadium had a NSFW message for the referees.

“F–k you a–hole,” the person could be heard saying very clearly on the ABC broadcast.

Warning: The language is graphic.

Yikes.

We’ve heard fans yell not-so-nice things before, but rarely – if ever – have they been as clear as that on the broadcast.

No. 3 Clemson and Virginia Tech are scheduled to begin the second half at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va. on ABC.


