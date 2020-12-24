Mike Greenberg Predicts Score Of Clemson vs. Ohio State

During this impressive run under Dabo Swinney, Clemson has had Ohio State’s number in big games on the national stage. The run started in 2014, when Clemson, which was just entering the elite tier that it is currently on, beat Ohio State in the Orange Bowl 40-35.

In the 2016 Fiesta Bowl, one of that year’s College Football Playoff semifinals, Swinney’s Tigers blasted the Buckeyes 31-0. Last year, at another Fiesta Bowl-hosted semifinal game, the Tigers won once again, 29-23. Clemson is 4-0 all-time in the series.

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg doesn’t see Ohio State’s luck turning around on New Year’s Day. The two teams face off once again at the Sugar Bowl for a spot in the national championship. Greenberg, who says he’s rooting for Ohio State as a fan of the Big Ten, via his alma mater Northwestern, likes the Tigers to win and cover a 7.5-point spread.

“I’m rooting for Ohio State, but I will say, I have been less impressed by Ohio State than I have by Clemson,” Greeny said on his radio show. “The reality is, in games that Trevor Lawrence has played, no one has played Clemson remotely close.”

“They obliterated Notre Dame, they’ve obliterated everyone in their path, save for two games this year, and they were the two where Trevor Lawrence did not play,” Greeny continued. “So I do not see Ohio State beating them, and I do not see Ohio State covering that number.”

Greenberg is predicting a blowout, with the Tigers winning 41-20 to face the Alabama-Notre Dame winner.

He likes the Crimson Tide in that game, 44-30.

