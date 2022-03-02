Clemson Will Be Missing 2 Key Players This Spring

Dabo Swinney confirmed that Clemson will open spring practice without two of its star running backs.

During Wednesday’s media session, per Will Backus of 247Sports, the Tigers head coach said Will Shipley and Kobe Pace won’t be ready until at least May.

Shipley, who scored 10 touchdowns while averaging 5.0 yards per carry in his first season, is recovering from a foot injury.

“Will Shipley looks great,” Swinney said. “There’s nobody more disappointed than Will Shipley that he couldn’t do mat drills. That guy loves every ounce of everything, but he’s in a good spot with his rehab.”

Pace, a junior who gained a bigger role in Clemson’s offense as the 2021 season progressed, underwent offseason surgery on his toe. Swinney said the Cedartown native is “rehabbing well.”

That leaves Clemson short-handed at running back while preparing for the new season.

Phil Mafah, who expected to redshirt last season but played sparingly behind Shipley and Pace, moves up the spring depth chart. Freshman Keith Adams Jr., a three-star prospect from Pine View High School, also joins the ACC powerhouse.

If they continue to progress in their recoveries, Shipley and Pace can still be ready to help Clemson pursue its third national championship in the last seven years.