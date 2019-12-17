Clemson WR Amari Rodgers Announces NFL Draft Decision

While Clemson has its sights set on the upcoming College Football Playoff, the program received some good news for next season today.

Wide receiver Amari Rodgers told reporters that he will return to school next season. Rodgers has been a key cog for the Tigers’ offense this year after making a remarkable recovery from a torn ACL suffered during spring practice.

On the season, Rodgers has 27 receptions for 380 yards and four touchdowns. He’s also contributed a rushing touchdown.

Last year, Rodgers tallied 55 receptions for 575 yards and four touchdowns. Six of those catches came against Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Clemson will face Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl as part of the College Football Playoff on December 28. Both teams are 13-0 and won their respective conference titles.

This is the second time the Tigers and Buckeyes have met in the CFP. The first occasion was three years ago, when Clemson routed Ohio State 31-0, coincidentally also in the Fiesta Bowl.