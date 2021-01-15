Clemson WR Justyn Ross Announces Decision On His Football Future

On Thursday night, Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross announced a major decision on his football future.

The talented wide receiver posted a video to Twitter that had fans buzzing. Ross announced his plans to return to play for the Tigers during the 2021 season.

He missed the entire 2020 season after having surgery to repair congenital fusion in his neck. The condition was uncovered during an X-ray in the spring before the 2020 season kicked off.

During the summer, Ross posted a video of himself running on an underwater treadmill built to take some of the stress off his body. Just over six months later, it sounds like he’s ready to get back on the field.

Run Dat 💩 Back One Time, Year 4 Otw .. #FREEFED🔓 pic.twitter.com/S0FCpeEruK — Justyn Ross (@_jross8) January 15, 2021

After taking the 2020 season off, college football fans may have forgotten just how good Ross is.

As a true freshman, he gained 1,000 yards receiving and scored nine touchdowns on only 46 receptions. The star wide receiver averaged a ridiculous 21.7 yards per catch en route to helping Clemson win the national title.

In his second season, Ross racked up 20 more receptions, with 66, but averaged just 13.1 yards per catch as he accounted for 865 yards and eight touchdowns. He helped the team compete for a national title against LSU.

Now, he’ll return to the field for Clemson, but without a very familiar face. He’ll be catching passes from quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei instead of Trevor Lawrence – who is off to the NFL.