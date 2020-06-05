Clemson WR Justyn Ross Offers Update After Surgery

Justyn Ross won’t play at all for the duration of the 2020 season. But the Clemson receiver is already working his way towards playing in 2021.

The star Clemson WR underwent season-ending neck surgery on Friday morning. The surgery was to correct “congenital fusion” in his neck and spine that was revealed during an X-ray earlier this spring.

Doctors are concerned the injury could threaten the rest of Ross’ football career. It’s still unclear whether or not the injury will prove to be long term.

The Clemson receiver is staying optimistic during this difficult time, though. After undergoing surgery on Friday, Ross shared an optimistic update, informing his fans that the surgery went “great” and that he’s already ready to get to “work.”

Surgery went great, I appreciate the prayers and phone calls .. let’s work💯 — Justyn Ross (@_jross8) June 5, 2020

There’s no doubt Ross will be working hard to return from his injury. Dabo Swinney’s repeatedly told reporters the Clemson receiver is one of the hardest working players on the teams. Ross’ stats certainly prove just that.

The big-bodied receiver broke onto the national scene in 2018, helping lead the Tigers to the National Championship. Ross had a massive freshman campaign, catching 46 passes for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns. Some of his numbers dipped a bit last season, resulting in 66 receptions for 865 yards. He also added eight touchdowns.

Many expect Ross to return at full strength in the 2021 season. We’re certainly hoping for the best for the star Clemson receiver.