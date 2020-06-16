Clemson WR Justyn Ross Shares Post-Surgery Training Video

Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross will unfortunately miss the entire 2020 season after having surgery to repair congenital fusion in his neck. The condition was uncovered during an X-ray back in the spring.

Ross underwent surgery on Friday, June 5. That same day, he shared a thank you message and an update on his health via Twitter.

“Surgery went great, I appreciate the prayers and phone calls…let’s work,” Ross tweeted.

Now, we have our first glimpse at Ross’ rehabilitation efforts. He posted a video on his Twitter account this afternoon, which shows the superstar wideout running in a pool.

It’s not much, but it is very encouraging to see Ross out there and working less than two weeks after such a serious procedure. Here’s hoping he can get back out on the field in 2021.

If Ross was able to play this season, he’d have a real chance to be the top wide receiver in the country. In his first two years with the Tigers, he put up monster numbers in an offense loaded with weapons.

As a freshman, Ross gained 1,000 yards receiving and scored nine touchdowns on only 46 receptions. He averaged a ridiculous 21.7 yards per catch in helping Clemson win the national title.

In 2019, Ross grabbed 66 passes for 865 yards and eight touchdowns as the Tigers once again won the ACC and returned to the national championship game before losing to LSU.