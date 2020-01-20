Clemson WR T.J. Chase Has Entered The NCAA Transfer Portal

Clemson wide receiver T.J. Chase has officially entered the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

AL.com’s Matt Zenitz first reported the news, which The Spun has confirmed. Chase will be immediately eligible at his new destination.

A four-star recruit out of Plant City (Fla.) in 2016, Chase saw action as a reserve the last three seasons after redshirting in 2016.

He helped the Tigers win three ACC championships and a national title in 2018.

In his Clemson tenure, Chase caught 25 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns in 41 games. He caught seven passes for 70 yards in 2019.

Chase’s best season came in 2018, when he hauled in 13 passes for 101 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Chase made three total receptions in Clemson’s College Football Playoff victories over Notre Dame and Alabama.