Clemson WR Tee Higgins Announces NFL Draft Decision

Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins in the national title game.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Tee Higgins #5 of the Clemson Tigers warms up before the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the LSU Tigers at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

As expected, Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins has announced he will forgo his senior season and enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

Higgins, a potential first round pick come April, revealed his decision on social media this afternoon. He called Clemson his “family” but said the time is now for him to turn pro.

“It has always been my dream to play in the NFL and take care of my family,” Higgins wrote. “Because of Clemson, I now have the opportunity to do that.”

Higgins was a first team All-ACC selection as a junior after earning second team honors as a sophomore in 2018. He led the Tigers in receiving yards (1,167) and touchdowns (13) while recording the second-most receptions (59) on the team.

Higgins caught three touchdown passes in the ACC Championship win over Virginia and had seven touchdown receptions in the final four regular season games. He finishes his career at Clemson with 27 career TD catches.

If Higgins is not picked in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, he should be quickly snatched up by a team on Day 2.


