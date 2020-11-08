Clemson’s D.J. Uiagalelei Made History Against Notre Dame Tonight

How good is Clemson Tigers true freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei? Good enough to make history against arguably college football’s most-historic program in just his second-career start.

No. 1 Clemson is still in overtime against No. 4 Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana on Saturday evening.

Uiagalelei has had one hell of a game. As pointed out by ESPN college football writer Adam Rittenberg, the true freshman quarterback has made history against the Fighting Irish defense.

“Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei’s 426 passing yards mark the most EVER against Notre Dame, surpassing former USC quarterback Carson Palmer’s mark of 425 in 2002,” he tweeted on Saturday night.

That is pretty incredible.

And, really, it’s unfair how Dabo Swinney keeps churning out this once-in-a-lifetime type quarterback prospects. Clemson is likely going to go from Deshaun Watson to Trevor Lawrence to D.J. Uiagalelei in the multi-year starter department (with Kelly Bryant playing some in between).

That’s just a ridiculous amount of quarterback talent.

Clemson and Notre Dame, meanwhile are still playing on NBC. The Tigers and the Fighting Irish are tied, 40-40, in their second overtime period. The game is being televised on NBC (much to the annoyance of Saturday Night Live fans).