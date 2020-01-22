Clemson’s incredible 2019 campaign fell just one win short of perfection when they lost to LSU in the national title game. But despite the loss, Clemson seems more poised than anyone to win the national title in 2020.

With such offensive superstars as Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne returning, along with a historically good recruiting class, there’s plenty of evidence to suggest Clemson will be playing multiple games in December yet again.

But the regular season will be a little more daunting than some previous years. Their first four games will include matchups with Louisville and Virginia, both of whom had terrific seasons in 2019.

Perhaps their biggest regular season game in years will come on November 7. They will head to South Bend for a showdown with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a rematch of the 2018 Cotton Bowl.

Here is the Clemson 2020 football schedule, which was unveiled today when the ACC released its full 2020 conference slate.

Sept. 3 : at Georgia Tech

Sept. 12 : vs Louisville

Sept. 19 : vs Akron

Sept. 26 : vs Virginia

Oct. 2 : at Boston College

Oct. 10 : at Florida State

Oct. 17 : vs NC State

Oct. 24 : vs Syracuse

Oct. 31 : BYE

Nov. 7 : at Notre Dame

Nov. 14 : vs The Citadel

Nov. 21 : at Wake Forest

Nov. 28 : vs South Carolina

: vs South Carolina Dec. 5: ACC Championship (if eligible)

While the schedule does include some uninspiring matchups like The Citadel and Akron, there are plenty of dangerous matchups.

Will the Clemson Tigers win the ACC yet again next year?