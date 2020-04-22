Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons Has Bold Message For NFL Teams

Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons is one of the best playmaking defenders in the NFL Draft. So it’s no surprise he has a strong opinion of his abilities.

Appearing on NFL Network today, Simmons had a bold message for the NFL. He proclaimed that while teams only get 53 players on a roster, having him would be like having 56.

“You only get 53 on a roster,” Simmons said. “I feel like if you draft me, you get 56.”

We’ll double-check the math on that one, but Simmons was a force to be reckoned with in college. As a junior with the Tigers, Simmons recorded 104 tackles, 8.0 sacks, three interceptions, eight passes defended and two forced fumbles.

#Clemson football player Isaiah Simmons to @NFLNetwork: "You only get 53 on a roster. I feel like if you draft me, you get 56.” One of the biggest wild cards of the draft. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 22, 2020

Simmons is also a versatile defender, shifting from safety to linebacker and earning numerous accolades in his first year in the role.

NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein compares Simmons to perennial Pro Bowl linebacker Darius Leonard, and grades him as a Pro Bowl talent himself.

As for where Simmons might end up being drafted, it’s almost anyone’s guess. Some mocks have him scraping the top ten, while others have him in the top five as a top-two defender.

If nothing else, whoever ends up getting the Clemson star will have a very confident playmaker on their hands.